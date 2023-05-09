'This is What I’ve Earned this Year': Rinku Singh Reacts to Fans Chanting his Name at Eden Gardens

The chants of ‘Rinku-Rinku’ was echoing at the Eden Gardens when the Kolkata Knight Riders were at the last stage of their chase of 180. He paired with Russell as the equation came to down to 50-odd runs needed in the last 28 balls, after skipper Nitish Rana fell prey to Rahul Chahar after scoring a superb fifty.

Both Russell and Rinku put up a class act together, smashing the likes of Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis all over the park. With 6 sixes needed in the final over, Punjab’s Arshdeep managed to keep things tight until he bowled a full toss down the leg side that Rinku flicked for a boundary. The crowd went into a frenzy while the KKR players in the dugout jumped off their seats as the hosts defeated Punjab by 5 wickets.

ALSO READ | ‘Wo is Level Par Aa Chuka Hai ki India Represent Kare’: Rinku Singh’s Coach Wishes to See His Ward Batting for Team India

Advertisement

Following the satisfying win, Rinku and Rana got involved in a conversation to discuss how the game went. Reflecting on his mindset while batting in the death overs, the UP batter said he wasn’t under pressure but was playing every ball to its merit.

“I had that feeling right from the morning, that we’ll win the game and I will score runs as well. Even I had a discussion with Russell that if you miss the ball and it goes to the keeper, we will run for a single and then I’ll score the last run. So, I was playing every ball to its merit. The same was the mindset as when I hit those five sixes," Rinku said.

It has been more than 5 years since Rinku started representing the KKR in the IPL. But it’s the ongoing season when he is getting a rousing reception from the fans. He said that’s one big thing he has earned this season.

ALSO WATCH | Rinku Singh Steals A Win From PBKS in a Last-Ball Thriller

“This is what I’ve earned this year. People have showered a lot of love on me and have supported me immensely. During a couple of deliveries, they all were shouting ‘Rinku-Rinku’.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t under pressure, to be honest. I was in my zone, just had a thought that I want to win it for my team," Rinku concluded.

The victory has taken KKR to the fifth spot on the tally and they are ahead of the likes of RCB, Mumbai, and Punjab. They will now face Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on Thursday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here