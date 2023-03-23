'This Shouldn't be Forgotten': Batting Legend Wants India to Remember Their ODI Series Defeat Against Australia

India’s sparkling ODI run in 2023 came to a halt after a 21-run loss against Australia which resulted in a 1-2 series defeat as well. Prior to Australia, India had won all six of their ODIs this year which saw them storming to series sweep over Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

However, against Australia, they struggled with the bat and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar thinks that it shouldn’t be forgotten considering the bigger challenges that lay ahead this year.

Also Read: India Need to Look at Samson, Says Jaffer After Suryakumar’s Flop Show in ODIs

Advertisement

“Of course, now the IPL starts (March 31). This (series defeat) shouldn’t be forgotten. India sometimes makes the mistake of forgetting this, but this one shouldn’t be because in the World Cup, we may face Australia again," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

“It (defeat in 3rd ODI) was (due) the pressure created (by Australians). The boundaries had dried up and they (Indian batters) weren’t even getting singles. When that happens, you try and play something that you are not used to. That is something they will have to look at," he added.

After somehow managing to beat Australia in the series opener in Mumbai, India were left huffing and puffing with Mitchell Starc tearing through their batting line-up, taking a five-wicket haul. In the series decider, played on Wednesday in Chennai, the Rohit Sharma-led side was set 270 to win and despite being in control twice, they allowed the Aussies to roar back.

“When you are chasing a score of 270 or nearly 300, you need a partnership of about 90 or 100 and that will take you close. But that didn’t happen," Gavaskar said.

Also Read: ECB Refuses NOC to Jonny Bairstow for IPL 2023

Advertisement

“Yes, there were a couple of partnerships, one between Rahul and Kohli, but then you wanted another similar or bigger stand. Fielding from Australia was outstanding. Their bowling was very good. It was tight, stump to stump, but their fielding was very good. That was the difference," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here