Throwback Gem: When MS Dhoni Refused To Lift Champions Trophy During Victory Lap - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The video captured a smiling Dhoni taking a victory lap of the Edgbaston ground when a support staff approached him, offering to hold the trophy. In reply, Dhoni responded with a hearty smile and asked the person to keep it with him

Published By: Aakash Biswas

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 12:26 IST

New Delhi, India

An Old video of MS Dhoni from the Champions Trophy 2013 final is going viral
An Old video of MS Dhoni from the Champions Trophy 2013 final is going viral

On June 24, Indian cricket celebrated the 10th year anniversary of an unforgettable feat when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led unit outclassed England to pick their maiden Champions Trophy title in 2013. Now, a treasured video from that historic day has been buzzing around the internet, highlighting the humility of Dhoni, the only Indian captain to have won all ICC trophies in the limited-overs formats.

The video captured a smiling Dhoni taking a victory lap of the Edgbaston ground when a support staff approached him, offering to hold the trophy. In reply, Dhoni did exactly what he is known for. He responded with a hearty smile and asked the person to keep it with him.

Though it was not clear what MS Dhoni said to the coaching staff, the fan who shared the Twitter video assumed the former skipper might say, “No you keep it as you are a member of the team too."

Fans were quick to jump into the comment section of the video, underlining Dhoni’s down-to-earth personality even after having a legendary stature. They hardly took any time to label Dhoni as one of the “most lovable persons on the planet."

Here are some reactions:

India might not have been the favourites to lift the 2013 Champions Trophy but MS Dhoni’s tactical masterclass outpowered all the predictions. Owing to overcast conditions and scattered showers, the final game was reduced to 20 overs. The weather made a huge impact on the Edgbaston wicket, which turned quite slow. Batting first, the Men in Blue could produce just 129 runs with only three batters managing a two-digit score.

    Though it seemed a comfortable chase for England, MS Dhoni was not in a hurry to give up. He bestowed the responsibility upon his spinner and the plan clicked well. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin appeared in sublime form, ripping through the English top order. Both all-rounders folded up with two wickets each, conceding just 24 and 15 runs respectively during their four-over spells. Among the pacers, Ishant Sharma fetched two scalps, while Umesh Yadav got one under his belt. Thanks to the Indian bowlers’ dominance, England ultimately fell 5 runs short of the achievable target.

    first published: June 24, 2023, 12:25 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 12:26 IST
