Throwback Gem: When MS Dhoni Refused To Lift Champions Trophy During Victory Lap - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

On June 24, Indian cricket celebrated the 10th year anniversary of an unforgettable feat when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led unit outclassed England to pick their maiden Champions Trophy title in 2013. Now, a treasured video from that historic day has been buzzing around the internet, highlighting the humility of Dhoni, the only Indian captain to have won all ICC trophies in the limited-overs formats.

The video captured a smiling Dhoni taking a victory lap of the Edgbaston ground when a support staff approached him, offering to hold the trophy. In reply, Dhoni did exactly what he is known for. He responded with a hearty smile and asked the person to keep it with him.

ALSO READ | ‘What Should Sarfaraz do?’: Former IND Opener Questions Team Selection After Youngster’s Repeated Snub

Advertisement

Though it was not clear what MS Dhoni said to the coaching staff, the fan who shared the Twitter video assumed the former skipper might say, “No you keep it as you are a member of the team too."

Fans were quick to jump into the comment section of the video, underlining Dhoni’s down-to-earth personality even after having a legendary stature. They hardly took any time to label Dhoni as one of the “most lovable persons on the planet."

Here are some reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

India might not have been the favourites to lift the 2013 Champions Trophy but MS Dhoni’s tactical masterclass outpowered all the predictions. Owing to overcast conditions and scattered showers, the final game was reduced to 20 overs. The weather made a huge impact on the Edgbaston wicket, which turned quite slow. Batting first, the Men in Blue could produce just 129 runs with only three batters managing a two-digit score.