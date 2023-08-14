‘So Happy & Proud of You’: Tilak Varma Congratulates MI Teammate Dewald Brevis on His Maiden SA Call-up

Dewald Brewis received a maiden call-up on Monday as South Africa named their squads for the upcoming bilateral series against Australia, Starting August 30. The promising youngster, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, bagged a spot in the squad following his impressive performances in the domestic circuit and various T20 leagues.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Tilak Varma congratulated his Mumbai Indians teammate Brewis for the maiden call-up. Both players not only share the MI dressing room in IPL but also a great bond of friendship. Tilak took a screenshot of their video call and shared it on Instagram with a caption that read, “Congratulations on your call up brother! So happy and proud of you."

Advertisement

A few days ago, Tilka also received a video message from Brevis after making an impressive debut for India against West Indies in Trinidad. Though India lost the game, Tilak impressed one and all with his quick-fire 39-run knock off just 22 deliveries, with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries.

His whirlwind knock was hugely applauded by his Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis who sent a video message to congratulate Tilak on his impactful debut for India.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut. It’s such a great moment for you and your family," Brevis said in the video.

Advertisement

Brevis has only played in four first-class matches but has already been signed up by T20 franchises in India, South Africa, the West Indies and the United States. He made 162 off 57 balls in a domestic T20 match for the Titans against the Knights last October.

On the other hand, star players Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will be rested from the T20 games but will appear in the one-dayers.

Squads: