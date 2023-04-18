Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma Hosts Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit & Co For Dinner Ahead Of Clash With SRH

Tilak Varma may be representing Mumbai Indians, but the youngster can very well expect to receive a rousing reception when he comes out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. After all, Tilak is going to play his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match in front of his home crowd.

Ahead of his special homecoming, the 20-year-old decided to host a dinner for his Mumbai Indians teammates.

“Honoured to host my Mumbai Indians family at my home for dinner. A wonderful night that my family and I won’t forget. Thank you for coming," Tilak tweeted while sharing a couple of pictures of the dinner. Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and several other Mumbai Indian cricketers are seen posing for photos along with Tilak.

After securing a tremendous IPL journey last time, Tilak Varma was expected to play a crucial role for Mumbai Indians in 2023. Well, it will not be an exaggeration to say that he has so far lived up to the high expectations. In four matches, he has notched up 177 runs at an average of 59.

Tilak is also enjoying an impressive strike rate of 150 in the current edition of the IPL. Tilak registered his highest score of the IPL 2023 season- 84- during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After suffering an injury in December last year, Tilak made his comeback to competitive cricket in that game. Tilak had sustained an injury during India A’s tour of Bangladesh. But his superb unbeaten knock, however, proved to be futile as Mumbai Indians had to suffer an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Tilak Varma had capped off his maiden IPL season with 397 runs to his name. He scored two half-centuries in IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to extend their winning streak to three matches tonight. After suffering two defeats in their first two games this season, Rohit Sharma’s men secured a prompt comeback. With four points to their name, the five-time IPL winners are placed in eighth position in the IPL 2023 standings.

