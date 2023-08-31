'Yeah My Boy': Tilak Varma Overjoyed as Dewald Brevis Makes South Africa Debut, SKY Shares Video | WATCH

Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis were both picked up by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction and the two players have since struck up a close bond. Recently, when Tilak made his India debut in West Indies, Brevis shared a heartwarming wish for his buddy. The Indian youngster thus was visibly overjoyed when Brevis made his South Africa bow on Wednesday, against Australia.

Being almost the same age, Tilak and Dewald struck up a friendship almost instantly and have since been inseparable. Varma, who is currently part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023 arrived with the rest of his teammates to the Island nation on August 30, ahead of the opening clash against Pakistan on September 2.

Tilak was visibly happy as the youngster saw his Mumbai Indians teammate Brevis earning his maiden T20I cap for South Africa in their series opener against Australia in Durban. Suryakumar Yadav, who is also part of India’s squad, captured the video of Tilak Varma’s emotions as soon as Dewald Brevis was given his Proteas cap by Hashim Amla.

Later, the same video was reshared by Mumbai Indians, on Instagram.

Over in Durban, the Proteas suffered a 111-run defeat at the hands of Australia with Brevis scoring 5 runs on his maiden international outing. Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 92-run knock which powered his side to 226/6, the highest total in a T20I game on South African soil.

In reply, the hosts could only muster up 115 runs before getting all out.

