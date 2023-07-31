Tim Paine Hits Back at Michael Vaughan for His Australia 'Playing with Fear' Comment

Former Aussie captain Tim Paine has hit back at ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan for his Australia ‘playing with fear’ jibe, saying that “it’s frustrating when you hear things like that".

After watching the visitors bat slowly on Day 2 in the ongoing fifth Test with Usman Khawaja making 47 off 157 balls and Marnus Labuschagne 9 from 82 balls, Vaughan had said that he never saw Australia play with so much fear.

“They are taking home the urn, but I’ve never seen Australia play with so much fear. This morning, I thought it was the worst I’ve ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that," Vaughan said on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

Advertisement

In response to Vaughan’s comments, former Australia wicket-keeper batter Paine defended Khawaja and Labuschagne for digging in and getting their team back under difficult playing conditions.

“It’s frustrating when you hear things like that. He’s entitled to his opinion and maybe it was the worst he’s ever seen them bat, although I think that’s a fair stretch over his whole career," Paine said on SEN Tassie Breakfast.

“Given how dark it was, the lights were on, how well England were bowling. There’s no doubt that Marnus is not batting anywhere near his best at the moment. However, it’s a Test match and you’re allowed to fight, you’re allowed to dig in.

If it gets hard in a Test match, you don’t have to slog, you don’t have to try and belt the ball everywhere. You can actually put a price on your wicket to try and dig deep for your team. That’s what I thought Marnus and Usman were both doing. To say that they’re negative or they’re scared to get out… You’re talking about a bloke who averages 54 in Test cricket and another who averages nearly 50.

Advertisement

I don’t think Michael Vaughan was on that level. I know he played more Tests (82) than Marnus, but to say that it’s the worst he’s seen them batting, I completely disagree. You’re allowed to fight for your innings. If it looks like you’re scared of getting out, well so be it. Put a price on your wicket and dig deep. That’s what I thought they both did." he added.

Advertisement

The 38-year old also criticised England’s bowling strategy during Australia’s second innings, particularly the delayed use of pacer Mark Wood, which ultimately bolstered the visitors’ prospects of winning both the Test match and the series.

Advertisement

“To hold him (Wood) back as long as they did I thought was staggering, unless he was injured. They bowled Moeen Ali on one leg and they bowled Joe Root before they went to their number one strike bowler," said Paine.