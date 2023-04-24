To Birthday Boy Sachin Tendulkar, With Lots Of Love From Darling Daughter Sara

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on April 24, 2023. While the entire nation has gone crazy over the newest half-century milestone of the Master Blaster, his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, also dropped her birthday wishes with cute Instagram Stories.

Sharing adorable childhood memories of the father-daughter duo, originally posted by a fan page, Sara wished dad Sachin a happy birthday. Most of the photographs featured a little Sara spending a fun time with her dad while sitting on his lap. In one of the photos, Sachin can be seen in the iconic Team India jersey, traveling on a bus with Sara. Arjun Tendulkar can also be spotted in a frame with Sachin.

Sarah Tendulkar shares a close bonding with his father. Previously, on the occasion of Father’s Day, she dropped a special Instagram post, labelling Sachin Tendulkar “her doppelganger." Uploading two tressure photographs of their father-daughter moments, Sara, “Thank you for always having my back. Happy Father’s Day to my doppelganger."

Apart from Sara, a number of prominent figures in cricket have shared their heartfelt wishes for Sachin Tendulkar. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag turned up with a hilarious post on Twitter as he wanted to wish his long-time buddy on a headstand pose. Sehwag wrote on Twitter, “Maidaan par jo aapne kaha, uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday Sachin Paaji, aap jiyo hazaaron saal, Saal ke din ho ek crore."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also penned a special note, sharing some glimpses of his friendly banters with Sachin. Shastri noted, “Happy Birthday, Big Boss. A half-century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year."

Here are some other wishes:

After ruling the world of cricket for more than two decades, Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to the sport in 2013. After taking his retirement, the legendary cricketer did not shift his focus from the game. He represented Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket beforehand and is currently serving as the mentor of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

