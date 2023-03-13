'To Whoever Stole my Bag...': Ben Stokes Furious After Upsetting Incident

England Test captain Ben Stokes had his bag stolen at the King’s Cross train station in London. Stokes vented out his frustration over the incident on social media.

As revealed by the England allrounder, his bag contained some of his personal belongings, among which the 31-year-old seemed to be worried about his clothes the most.

Cursing the unknown culprit, he tweeted, “To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you."

Since the post surfaced on Twitter, it has garnered mixed reactions from users.

While some showed their sympathy for Stokes, a few people joked about bizarre ways of finding the lost items.

Dropping a photograph of the iconic British Museum, an Indian user sarcastically wrote in the comment, “Check here. All stolen goods are available here."

Another Indian suggested Stokes the desi method of erasing his frustration, saying, “You would feel a lot better if you yelled your name out loud. It works for all Indians."

Another user quipped, “If there is any antique item in the bag, then you can check the British Museum."

A Chennai Super Kings fan, who is eagerly waiting to see Stokes in the yellow jersey, tried to console the cricketer as he advised, “Leave that. The yellow jersey is waiting for you. It’s a really cool outfit. I am concerned that the fanbase has expanded its roots in England also."

Stokes-led England concluded their last red-ball assignment against New Zealand in a 1-1 draw. The Three Lions emerged victorious in the opening Test by a huge margin of 267 runs before the Kiwis turned the table around the following encounter.

In the second Test, which has earned the moniker- “miracle at the Basin," the hosts edged past the English brigade, winning the match by just one run. However, Stokes could not bring out his A-game in the away series due to injury issues.

Following the second game, Stokes revealed in the post-match presser that he will be available for IPL 2023. The franchise roped in the star for a jaw-dropping price of Rs 16.25 crore at the mini-auction, held in December last year. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK will kickstart their campaign against reigning champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31.

