Todd Murphy, Lance Morris in Expanded List of Centrally Contracted Australia Players; Check Full List

An impressive tour of India has landed offspinner Todd Murphy his maiden central contract with Australia announcing an expanded list of 24 players. Murphy made his Test debut in India and finished with 14 wickets from four matches.

Besides Murphy, rookie fast bowler Lance Morris has also been handed a contract with Marcus Harris being a surprise pick despite not having played a Test since January 2022. The opening batter though has been part of several Australia squads despite not playing.

Harris had seemingly fallen behind Renshaw in the pecking order, but is now in a rivalry with David Warner to open for Australia in the Ashes in England in June. Warner is currently playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, where he is team captain.

The fast bowling duo of Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson have also made the cut after being left out last year.

However, the likes of Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw have been ignored.

Handscomb batted his way back into Australia’s Test lineup for the recent India tour after averaging 70 in the Sheffield Shield domestic first-class competition for Victoria, and played all four tests in a series the that hosts won 2-1. Potentially working against him was the fact that in the next year Australia doesn’t tour the subcontinent, where Handscomb is largely considered most effective.

“Two huge challenges in the test arena, in the World Test Championship and the Ashes are on our doorstep followed soon after by the ICC One-Day World Cup," chief selector George Bailey said. “We have chosen a group of players we expect will form the majority of those two campaigns and we know that we will need a squad mentality to achieve success."

National men’s cricket contracts in Australia are worth an average of 951,000 Australian dollars ($638,000) under the sport’s new pay deal, with players left off the list automatically upgraded from domestic state team contracts if they play enough international cricket.

The first Test of the five-match Ashes series begins at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16. Just ahead of that match, Australia will play India in the World Test Championship final from June 7-11 at The Oval in London.

The ODI Cricket World Cup begins in India in early October.

Australia contracted men’s players: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

With AP Inputs

