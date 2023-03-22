Delhi Capitals young all-rounder Alice Capsey expressed her excitement after reaching the final of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. The 18-year-old produced an all-round performance in the crucial clash against UP Warriroz in the last match of the league stage as DC sealed a place in the summit clash after pipping Mumbai Indians at the top of the points table.

Capsey took 3-26 off her four overs as Delhi Capitals managed to restrict UP Warriorz to 138/6. Chasing the target, Capsey came back to contribute with the bat too as she scored 34 off 31 balls as DC registered a five-wicket victory over Warrioz with 13 balls to spare.

The young English star was elated with her back-to-back match-winning performances for Delhi and pointed out that she took more responsibility on Tuesday.

“Played different innings yesterday, which was fun. But took some responsibility today. At number 3. it is about taking on the bowlers. Tried to stay calm under pressure," Capsey said after being named Player of the Match.

She also talked about her duel with her international teammate Sophie Ecclestone and shared her excitement about playing in the first WPL final.

“The duel with Sophie was superb. She is the world’s number 1 for a reason. The first final of the WPL and that is exciting," she added.

While her DC teammate Jess Jonassen suggested that the team will take some rest before the final and watch the eliminator to know who will they face in the summit clash. UP Warriorz will now face Mumbai Indians to become the second finalist of the WPL 2023.

“Was cool that it went to the final day. A huge advantage to finish at the top of the table. We will be sitting back and watching who we will be coming up against. We were pretty far away tonight as well. But pleasing to get the result. I think we have bundles of international experience. We have got some incredible talent. We have had a family atmosphere. We have been playing for each other. The games have been rapid. We have had little time to rest. We should be ready come the final," Jonassen told the broadcaster.

