Top Cricket Referee From Bangladesh Resigns After Taking Part in Anti-Government Protests

Debabrata Paul, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) match referee coordinator had taken part in a rally of the opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday which sparked criticism from officials at the influential board.

One of Bangladesh’s top cricket referees, announced on Monday that he resigned after taking part in anti-government protests. Supporters of the protests also alleged that he was pushed out due to being under pressure.

“I found the situation really uncomfortable, so I resigned," Paul told AFP, declining to comment further.

But supporters close to Paul said he had been castigated by BCB directors in players’ messaging groups for taking part in the protest and that he felt “abused".

Paul, who represents Bangladesh in the FICA, the global cricket players’ association, had been serving as a match referee in local leagues since 2006 and has overseen 134 domestic matches.

BCB umpires committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman said that he had spoken to Paul over his participation in the protest, but denied he had been forced to quit.

“We are also shocked at his resignation," Rahman told AFP. “We did not put any pressure on him."