Top international stars including David Miller, Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan will aim to sparkle in the fourth edition of the skyfair. news Lanka Premier League 2023, starting on July 30 at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The tournament comprises six teams including Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy.

Several high-profile Sri Lankan players such as Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews will also play in the league, which has roped in skyfair. news as the title sponsor for its fourth edition. Each team in the tournament represents different regions from Sri Lanka and will compete in a series of matches to be held in Kandy and Colombo.

“We are proud to have skyfair. news as the title sponsor for LPL 2023. While we provide live action, It will ensure the fans get to witness an in-depth analysis of every game played during the tournament. This collaboration will only help in the promotion of sports, cricket in particular, not only in Sri Lanka but also India and other parts of the sub-continent region," commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.

Advertisement

The league has seen a fair share of its success as it has become a hot property around the globe. With a galaxy of stars, along with domestic talent, LPL 2023 has managed to attract the attention of fans from around the world.

skyfair. news, based out of India, is a one-stop destination for all kinds of sports coverage. An in-depth news analysis of multiple cricket leagues including insightful analysis, expert opinions, and match highlights are featured on the website to help the readers gain a deeper understanding of the games and players.