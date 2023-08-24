'Tough Phase for Sanju Samson': Saba Karim on Wicket-keeper Batter's Absence From Asia Cup's 17-man Squad

Sanju Samson has been dropped from the 17-member squad selected for the Asia Cup and now there seem to be dark clouds hovering over his aspirations to be part of the World Cup 2023 squad. With the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the squad, both of whom are coming back from injuries, Samson has been axed from the squad. However, he will be travelling with the squad as the travelling reserve due to injury concerns for Rahul. Former India cricketer Saba Karim while talking about the squad has labelled it as a “tough phase" for the Kerala wicket-keeper batter.

Saba while talking on Jio Cinema reckons, “It is a tough phase for Sanju Samson, let us admit that first, because now it seems in the pecking order you have KL Rahul, then you have Ishan Kishan, and then comes Sanju Samson."

Kishan who performed brilliantly in the ODI series against West Indies has moved ahead of Sanju and has been picked in the squad over him. Saba has also put question marks on the inconsistency of Samson who has blown hot and cold in the recent series against the Caribbean side.

Saba, while advising Samson, said that he should decide for his future whether he wants to play as a pure batter or a wicket-keeper batter. Saba also thinks that the Rajasthan Royals’ skipper needs to work on his keeping skills a bit too and believes that Samson has the talent to improve in that area of game. He believes that selectors will give a long rope to Samson because of the current scenario of Indian cricket.