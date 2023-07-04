'Bloody Oath I Would': Travis Head Claims Jonny Bairstow Promised Him of Similar Stumping

A lot has been said about the controversial manner in which Jonny Bairstow was dimissed in the second test of the Ashes series at Lord’s. The vague idea of ‘the spirit of the game’ and the simple laws of sport are the main point of contention.

Bairstow was stumped when he ducked a bouncer and immediately left his crease to meet Stokes in the middle. England claim he believed the umpires called, ‘Over,’ meaning the ball was dead. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed down the stumps and Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

Bairstow was confused, initially, then obviously unhappy by the stumping.

In a recent interview, Travis Head revealed what Bairstow had told him while trying to inflict a similar ‘run-out’.

“Jonny wasn’t too pleased. And I sort of reminded Jonny last week I walked out of my crease at the end of an over. I quickly whipped my bat back and questioned Jonny on whether he would take the stumps and he said, ‘Bloody oath I would’, and ran off," Head recalled.

Head clarified that he did not mind as a similar incident had happened before involving Bairstow.

“We’d seen (Bairstow) try to do it and I’ve seen it happen a few times," Head said, referencing Bairstow’s action in Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales.

“Remember Tommy Cooper getting done at the SCG. ‘Nevs’ (Peter Nevill) threw the stumps down on him," Head said.

Head said England’s frustrations are understandable but their reaction in the aftermath has not gone down well with the Aussies.

“If you put on the England hat, they’re disappointed. But the Australia (side), to the letter of the law, which was explained with Mitchell Starc’s catch the day before that it would be out…," he said.

“I know they’ve questioned it differently if they were in the same situation but with all the heat out of the air, saying that is a little bit different than in the moment."