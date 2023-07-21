TSK vs SEO Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Table toppers Texas Super Kings and the only unbeaten team in the Major League Cricket, Seattle Orcas will be squaring up against each other on Saturday. The Major League Cricket encounter between Texas and Seattle is scheduled to be played at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. Texas defeated MI New York in their last match in a closely-fought encounter. Texas’ superb bowling attack helped their side in winning that match. Devon Conway was awarded the Player of the match award for his fantastic knock of 74 runs that guided Texas to a respectable score of 154. New York, during the run chase, fell short of the target by 17 runs.

Seattle. on the other hand, has performed brilliantly and they are yet to lose a game in the tournament. The Orcas have performed really well under pressure and have a great bowling attack which they displayed in their match against the San Francisco Unicorns. They bowled them out for 142 defeating them by 35 runs with Cameron Gannon producing an amazing spell to pick up four wickets.

TSK vs SEO Match Details

Date- July 21, 2023 (22nd July in India)

Time- 5:30 pm Local (03:00 am IST)

Venue- Church Street Park in Morrisville

TSK vs SEO Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Henrich Klassen

Vice-captain: Devon Conway

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Miller, Henrich Klassen, Shimron Hetmyer, Faf du Plessis

Allrounders: Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Imad Wasim, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Mohammad Mohsin, Cameron Gannon

TSK vs SEO Probable XIs:

Texas Super Giants Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Cody Chetty, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Zia-ul-Haq

Seattle Orcas Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye

TSK vs SEO Squads: