'For Every Headingley, There is an Edgbaston': Twitterati Hails Pat Cummins' Australia For Thrilling Win Over England

Pat Cummins led his team to a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the opening Test match of Ashes 2023. The Aussie captain held his ground strong in a tricky situation to revive Australia’s chase alongside Nathan Lyon. It was the perfect game to kickstart the much-hyped Ashes Test series as Cummins and Co. played like the World Test Champions to claim a scintillating win over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cummins scored the winning runs for his side in the final session. The Aussie skipper guided the ball towards the third man where the fielder failed to stop it before the boundary ropes. Cummins and Lyon were all pumped after the thrilling win as the Australian dugout also jumped in joy to enjoy a memorable victory.

Ashes 2023, England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights

England’s Bazball managed to give Australia a solid fight but the visitors were too good in the final two overs to stun England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The cricket fraternity and fans hailed Cummins and his Australian team for their brave effort on the field to beat England in the first Test.