'For Every Headingley, There is an Edgbaston': Twitterati Hails Pat Cummins' Australia For Thrilling Win Over England

The cricket fraternity and fans hailed Cummins and his Australian team for their brave effort on the field to beat England in the first Test.

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 07:23 IST

Birmingham

Pat Cummins led Australia to one of the most thrilling wins in Test. (AP Image)

Pat Cummins led his team to a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the opening Test match of Ashes 2023. The Aussie captain held his ground strong in a tricky situation to revive Australia’s chase alongside Nathan Lyon. It was the perfect game to kickstart the much-hyped Ashes Test series as Cummins and Co. played like the World Test Champions to claim a scintillating win over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cummins scored the winning runs for his side in the final session. The Aussie skipper guided the ball towards the third man where the fielder failed to stop it before the boundary ropes. Cummins and Lyon were all pumped after the thrilling win as the Australian dugout also jumped in joy to enjoy a memorable victory.

Ashes 2023, England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights

England’s Bazball managed to give Australia a solid fight but the visitors were too good in the final two overs to stun England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The cricket fraternity and fans hailed Cummins and his Australian team for their brave effort on the field to beat England in the first Test.

    • The play on Day 5 started late with the first session getting washed out due to rain. It didn’t start out well for the visitors as England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to put Australia on backfoot. The wicket of Usman Khawaja (65) was a massive blow for Australia which boosted the hosts’ confidence in the middle. In-form Alex Carrey’s wicket for 20 put the odds completely in England’s favour.

    Australia were struggling at 227-8, still 54 runs shy of a victory target of 281, when skipper Pat Cummins was joined in the middle by tailender Nathan Lyon. The duo fought hard as after getting set Cummins hit boundaries at regular intervals to take Australia over the line. The skipper scored 4 fours and 2 sixes while Lyon managed to hit 2 during his 16-run* knock.

    first published: June 21, 2023, 07:23 IST
