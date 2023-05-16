Two in Two! Hardik Pandya 'Very Proud' After Gujarat Titans Book Spot in IPL Playoffs

Hardik Pandya was a happy man after Gujarat Titans (GT) qualified for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs with a 34-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

GT registered their ninth win from 13 matches, with only one match left in the league phase of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hardik and his boys stayed top of the IPL 2023 points tally and now have 18, which will ensure they will finish at least second in the standings.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - HIGHLIGHTS

Advertisement

“Very proud of the boys, two in two (qualifying for playoffs in both years). The boys put their hands up in challenging situations and we rightly deserve the playoff spot," Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

Show of quality from the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma, meant Gujarat’s dominant showing in their last home game of the season.

ALSO WATCH | GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill Scores Maiden IPL Hundred, Basks in the Applause from Teammates

Shubman hit his maiden IPL century, slamming 101 off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls), to power GT to 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).

Advertisement

ALSO WATCH | Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Takes a Fifer as SRH Complete a Team Hat-trick in 20th Over

With the bat, SRH were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 154 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 44) played a lone hand for SRH, while Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece to shine with the ball for GT.

Advertisement

“There will be expectations and for me, it was important to focus within the group. We ticked a lot of good boxes, we made a lot of errors but we were always there in the game and tried to stay consistent," Hardik said.

Advertisement

“Bowlers are very close to my heart. Sometimes batters take a lot of credit, for me, I will always be a bowler’s captain and ensure they get due credit they very much deserve," Hardik added.

(With inputs from Agencies)