UAE vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How to Watch Series on TV and Online in India

New Zealand began their UAE tour with a 19-run win in the T20I series opener.

Despite the loss, UAE still have the opportunity to make a comeback in the three-match series. They will look to bounce back when they clash against New Zealand for the second T20I on August 19.

The contest will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 PM IST.

Batters had a difficult time in the first T20I due to the slow track.

New Zealand batted first and posted 155/6 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Opener Tim Seifert was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring 55 runs off 24 deliveries. In the chase, UAE batting unit faced a massive collapse.

Except for Aryansh Sharma, no batter could breach the 20-run mark. Sharma played a 60-run knock in 43 balls but his effort was not enough to secure the win.

UAE ultimately got bundled out for 136 runs in 19.4 overs.

Ahead of Saturday’s 2nd T20I match between UAE and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd T20I match between UAE and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will take place on August 18, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match UAE vs New Zealand be played?

The 2nd T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will be played at Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between UAE and New Zealand begin?

Advertisement

The 2nd T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast UAE vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

UAE vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UAE vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

UAE vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Advertisement

What are the full squads of UAE and New Zealand for the 2nd T20I?