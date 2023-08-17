UAE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips, 1st T20I: Check Our Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs

New Zealand will clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday in the first T20I of a three-match series.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7:30 PM IST.

UAE failed to secure their spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after a disappointing showing in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe. They will hope for a good show against New Zealand at home though.

UAE squared off against Afghanistan in their last T20I game in February. They had a good start as their openers scored a half-century each, putting up a 129-run opening stand. The batters, who followed, however, were unable to carry the momentum as they ended with 163 runs.

Afghanistan’s decent start helped them secure the victory by six wickets.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by six wickets in their last encounter in April this year. Thanks to a brilliant opening stand of 51 runs Pakistan were able to set a total of 193. During the second half of the game, New Zealand were left struggling after losing three wickets for 26 runs. However, Mark Chapman stood up for his side and won the game by six wickets with a brilliant century.

New Zealand are the favourites to win the series.

UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tim Seifert

Vice-captain: Tim Southee

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Tim Seifert

Batters: Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Waseem Muhammad

Allrounders: James Neesham, Rohan Mustafa, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

UAE vs NZ Probable XIs

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert (wk), Ben Lister, Tim Southee (C), Kyle Jamieson

UAE: Waseem Muhammad (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

UAE vs NZ Full Squad