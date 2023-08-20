'When Rashid Khan Broke Into IPL..': R Ashwin Highlights Impact of Franchise Cricket After UAE Conquer New Zealand

Team India spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for the impact that franchise cricket has had over the years after UAE defeated New Zealand in the second T20I between the two teams on Saturday. It was the very first team a non-Test-playing nation such as UAE conquered the Kiwis for a historic win which allowed them to level the ongoing series at 1-1.

UAE won the match by seven wickets in Dubai as they managed to chase down the required target of 143 runs after managing to restrict the Blackcaps to a total of 142/8. Aayan Khan claimed three wickets giving away just 20 runs, whereas Muhammad Jawadullah picked up two scalps.

In the chase, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem scored a fine fifty while Asif Khan returned unbeaten at 48 to help the Gulf nation pick up a famous win over New Zealand. Highlight how franchise leagues have given a platform to players from smaller nations, Ashwin cited the example of Rashid Khan’s progress in IPL.

The veteran pointed out how when Rashid first came to play in IPL, Afghanistan weren’t a feared cricket team, but now they boast many talented cricketers thanks to the platform of franchise leagues all across the globe.

“UAE beating New Zealand is a big achievement and it’s also showing us what franchisee cricket has succeeded in doing. There is hope for the next generation cricketer coming from countries that aren’t mainstream test nations and that’s good news for the game," wrote Ashwin on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

He further insisted that in future, fans may get to see more and more players in IPL from other nations as well, which will ultimately help in the development of cricket on a global level.

