UAE vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction For Second ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For UAE vs West Indies

The first ODI between the two teams resulted in a comfortable win for the West Indies by 7 wickets and 88 balls left. West Indies now lead the 3-game series 1-0. This is ahead of their qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe from where the teams will be selected for the main event that is going to be held in India where only 2 slots remain empty.

UAE won the toss and decided to bat first in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a pitch which supports the team which bats first. However, the UAE team was all out by the 47th over. Keemo Paul was able to take 3 wickets and most importantly took the wicket of Ali Naseer, who was looking dangerous with a half-century.

The team was able to score a total of 202, which was then chased down by the West Indies team easily. With Brandon King giving a beautiful knock of 112 of 112 balls, the win was registered in just 35.2 overs. West Indies had brought in a fairly young team and also had their new coach and 2-time T20 champion, Darren Sammy on their side.

Most Runs-

Brandon King- 112

Ali Naseer- 58

Shamarh Brooks- 44

Most Wickets-

Keemo Paul- 3

Dominic Drakes- 2

Yannic Cariah- 2

Dream11 Prediction

Wicket Keepers- S. Hope (9 credits), V Aravind (8 credits)

Batsman- W. Muhammad (8.5 credits), B. King (8 credits), Asif Khan (8 credits), S Brooks (7.5 credits), R Shahzad (7.5 credits)

All-Rounders- R. Mustafa (9 credits), R. Chase (8.5 credits), A Khan (8.5 credits), K. Paul (8 credits)

Bowlers- K Meiyappan (8.5 credits), J Siddique (8 credits)

UAE vs WI probable XI-

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Vriitya Arvind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Palaniapan Meiyappan Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sharmarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C)(WK), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes.

UAE and WI full squad