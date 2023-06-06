Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
UAE vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For Second ODI: How to Watch UAE vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the UAE and West Indies Second ODI match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sharjah

UAE vs West Indies Live Streaming: How to Watch UAE vs West Indies Second ODI Match on TV And Online

Riding on a commanding 7-wicket victory in the first game, West Indies are flying high in their three-match One-day International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Caribbean brigade will try to continue the winning momentum in the second match and can bag the series by winning it. The second ODI between the UAE and West Indies will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on June 6. In a bid to make a comeback in the home series, UAE will need to show more composure in batting, which looked quite pale in the previous game.

Batting first, UAE could post just 202 runs on the board, losing all of their wickets in 47.1 overs. Ali Naseer and Vrittya Aravind were the only standout batters for the hosts. Coming down in the order, Naseer notched up a crucial half-century, while Aravind scored 40 off 77 deliveries. In response, opener Brandon King gave West Indies a powerful start to the chase, playing an innings-building 112-run knock. The upcoming batters used the foundation well and secured the victory with 88 balls to spare.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Second ODI match between UAE and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between UAE and West Indies will be played?

The second ODI match between UAE and West Indies will take place on June 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Second ODI match UAE vs West Indies be played?

The second ODI match between UAE and West Indies will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

What time will the Second ODI match between UAE and West Indies begin?

The second ODI match between UAE and West Indies will begin at 6 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast UAE vs West Indies Second ODI match?

UAE vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UAE vs West Indies Second ODI match?

UAE vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of UAE and West Indies For the Second ODI?

    • UAE Full Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon

    West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Johnson Charles

