Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » UAE vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies Cruise to Comfortable 7-wicket Win Over United Arab Emirates

UAE vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies Cruise to Comfortable 7-wicket Win Over United Arab Emirates

Brandon King scored his first ODI century as West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in the first one-day international

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

West Indies' Brandon King vs UAE (Twitter)
West Indies' Brandon King vs UAE (Twitter)

Brandon King smashed a run-a-ball 112 as the West Indies gave themselves a confidence boost ahead of the World Cup qualifier by thrashing the United Arab Emirates in the first one-day international on Sunday.

The tourists bowled out the UAE for 202 and then chased down the target with 14.4 overs to spare to secure a seven-wicket win.

ALSO READ | SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Square ODI Series with 132-run Win Over Afghanistan

The West Indies are preparing for the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe which starts on June 18 and also features the UAE.

The two-time world champions have never failed to reach the global showpiece, but only two of the 10 teams in the qualifier will reach the World Cup in India later this year.

“They (bowlers) all bowled really well, stuck to their plans and really happy. I saw Dominic grow from childhood and nice to see him playing for the West Indies colors now. Don’t think there are any demons on this surface and credit to the bowlers for restricting them to a low score," West Indies captain Shai Hope said after the match.

“He (King) is an exceptional player, happy that he is kicking on now and really happy for him. He played a wonderful innings and happy to see him get his first hundred today (Sunday)," Hope added.

Seamer Keemo Paul was the pick of the Windies bowlers with 3-34 as the hosts failed to bat out their overs despite a counter-attacking 58 from Ali Naseer.

Opener King made short work of the total, easing to his maiden ODI ton and hitting 12 fours and four sixes.

Hope finished the job in style with back-to-back sixes.

“Guys bowled really well, but we didn’t get enough runs on the board. Aayan bowled really well, we were looking for wickets but King played really well. We will take the positives from this game and do better in the next game,"

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem said.

The second ODI takes place on Tuesday in Dubai, where the third and final match will also be held on Friday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Expects Rohit Sharma to Light up WTC Final vs Australia
  • Rohit Sharma injured ahead of WTC Final 2023 | Pakistan to move out from Asia Cup 2023
  • WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Players Avoid Training Session
  • Virat Kohli | Most Runs for India in ICC Knockout Matches (Average) | Cricket News
  • Pakistan to Move Out from Asia Cup 2023 as Other Cricket Boards Reject PCB's 'Hybrid Model'
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 11:28 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 11:42 IST
    Read More