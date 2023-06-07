UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies Wrap Up Series Win Over United Arab Emirates

The West Indies produced a fine team display to secure a series victory over the United Arab Emirates with a 78-run win in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

Openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles both plundered half-centuries as the tourists made 306 all out batting first.

The bowlers then shared the wickets around as the UAE slipped to 95-5 before eventually finishing on 228-7 in their 50 overs.

The West Indies are preparing for the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe which starts on June 18 and also features the UAE.

The two-time world champions have never failed to reach the global showpiece, but only two of the 10 teams in the qualifier will reach the World Cup in India later this year.

“As you say, a win is a win. The batters at the top set it up for us. King does what he does best and Charles also batted well. He (Jordan) got just a bit of swing and that was enough to get us an early wicket, he bowled well and I am happy for him. Credit has to be given where it is due but we didn’t pick many wickets. There might be some changes but let’s see.. (referring to the last ODI)," WI captain Shai Hope said.

Charles got the Windies off to a flying start with a 47-ball 63, while King followed up his hundred in Sunday’s first ODI with 64.

After a mini-collapse, all-rounder Odean Smith clobbered 37 off 24 balls to drag the Caribbean side past 300 before they were bowled out with one ball remaining.

Smith also took 1-27 in eight miserly overs, with spinners Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase and Yannic Cariah sharing five wickets between them.

“It is a crime to get out after getting a start. Hopefully will get a big one in the next game and contribute to the team’s success. His (Ali Naseer) batting has been unbelievable and that is a positive to carry forward. Very impressive for such a young guy to come in and score back to back fifties against a quality side like the West Indies. The bowling department has been doing well especially Zahoor towards the end. We have an important tournament coming up in Zimbabwe and we want to be well prepared," UAE captain Vriitya Aravind said.