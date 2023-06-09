UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For United Arab Emirates vs West Indies

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the third and final ODI of the West Indies tour of the United Arab Emirates on June 9. Having secured comprehensive victories in the first two ODIs, West Indies have already clinched the three-match series. With the World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, both teams will now have the opportunity to experiment with their untested strategies to assess their success rate.

While UAE has experienced success in recent months, their performance in the current series has been unsatisfactory. Failing to surpass the 230-run mark in the first game, their batting lineup struggled as the openers were dismissed early, leading to a slow scoring rate. Moreover, UAE’s initial bowlers allowed West Indies to establish strong partnerships at the beginning of their innings. However, UAE can take solace in the impressive performances of Ali Naseer, who notched two half-centuries in the series and also claimed two wickets in the last game. Vriitya Aravind also had a noteworthy series. As a result, UAE may consider making changes to their playing XI for the upcoming match.

Fantasy Player Picks for United Arab Emirates vs West Indies

Advertisement

Brandon King will be the main guy for West Indies considering the fact that he has been one of the best batters on show. He will be in focus even in this 3rd ODI.

For United Arab Emirates, Ali Naseer of the side will be one of the main batters for the side. He needs to take matters in his own hands against the West Indies bowlers since he has looked better than all the other batters in the side. He can be the vice-captain of the fantasy side.

Head To Head Records

In the 4 ODIs played between both teams, West Indies has had the upper hand with a dominant record, winning all the matches so far.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Brandon King

Vice-captain: Ali Naseer

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Asif Khan, Ali Naseer

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Aryansh Sharma

Bowlers: Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan, DC Drakes, Akeem Jordan

UAE vs WI Probable XIs

UAE Probable XI: Waseem Muhammad(C), Asif Khan, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Basil Hameed, A Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, V Aravind(wk), Aryansh Sharma, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan

WI Probable XI: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, KAR Hodge, Shai Hope(C), Johnson Charles, Y Cariah, Odean Smith, DC Drakes, Akeem Jordan

Advertisement

What are the full squads of United Arab Emirates and West Indies For 2nd ODI?

UAE vs WI Full Squads