UAE vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction For First ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For UAE vs West Indies

West Indies will be aiming to make full use of the three-match ODI series against UAE, ahead of the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. The first ODI between West Indies and UAE will take place on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. West Indies have been pooled in Group A in the 10-team World Cup qualifier. Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and USA are the other sides present in Group A. Former West Indies skippers Floyd Reifer and Carl Hooper will take care of the national cricket team’s assistant’s duties during the 50-over series against UAE. They will be operating under West Indies’ new white-ball head coach Daren Sammy. Ex-New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin, on the other hand, joined the team management as an assistant coach. West Indies will feature in the ODI series against UAE under the captaincy of Shai Hope.

Meanwhile, UAE cricket team will be led by Muhammad Waseem in the three-match ODI series against the Caribbean opponents. UAE will head into the ODI series after facing a four-wicket defeat against South Africa.

UAE vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Muhammad Waseem

Allrounders: Rohan Mustafa, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Odean Smith, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs West Indies Probable XIs:

UAE Probable XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul , Shai Hope (c and wk), Raymon Reifer, Johnson Charles, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

UAE vs West Indies Full Squads

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamrah Brooks, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Raymond Reifer, Shai Hope (C), Devon Thomas, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair