Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC's IPL Match | Watch Video

The fans in India follow the game of cricket quite passionately in India and sometimes we witness some bizarre things happening all because of that. The fan wars on Twitter have become a trend nowadays but sometimes the aggression of the fans bounces out of the virtual world too. One such incident also happened during Delhi Capitals’ Indian Premier League match as an ugly fight broke out between the fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A video went viral on social media where the two groups of fans were involved in a fight which turned ugly with every second which shifted the focus of other spectators at the stadium.

Meanwhile, things are also not going well for Delhi Capitals on the field as they are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in 8 matches. They have failed to find the right combination yet and still making changes to their XIs and batting line-ups after half of the season is already done.

The Capitals suffered their sixth loss of the season on Saturday as Sunrisers Hyderabad breached the Qila Kotla with a 9-run win. Mitchell Marsh’s all-round efforts (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain on Saturday as Delhi Capitals failed to chase down the 198-run target at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered another defeat to stay at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, it was the third win for SRH in eight matches as they are at the eighth spot in the points table.

Despite the loss, Marsh was named Player of the Match, who said that Saturday’s match brought out a lot of positives for Delhi Capitals including his own form.

“Took me a few games to get going, but a disappointing loss. Had that nice partnership with Salt but not enough to get over the line. The wicket did slow down a bit, but I think it was a case of us chasing 20 too many either way. And they were really good. It was all about getting the boundaries, applying the pressure. Certainly lots of positives from today, we’ve lost a few close ones. We’ve been on the wrong end of a few but we do feel there is a long way to go in this tournament. Time to start winning a few," Marsh said in the post-match presentation.

