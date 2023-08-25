Umesh Yadav Signs With Essex for Their Final Three Matches of County Championship

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav has inked a deal with English club Essex to join them for their final three matches of the ongoing County Championship. Umesh will be available for Essex’s next home game slated for September 4 against Middlesex at the Cloud County Ground.

The 35-year-old was part of India’s playing XI for the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in June this year. He has played 57 Tests so far and taken 170 wickets at 30.95 including three five-wicket hauls.

“I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team’s success this year," Umesh said in a statement on Essex’s website.

“I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race," he added.

Umesh is replacing New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath is hopeful that the team will benefit from his vast experience.

“Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season," McGrath said.

“He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now, so as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too," he added.

Umesh had represented Middlesex last year and taken four wickets for them in three games but an injury during the one-day cup cut short his stint.