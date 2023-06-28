Umpire Chris Gaffaney To Hit Half Century Of Tests In 2nd Ashes Encounter At Lord’s

Umpire Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand is one step away from achieving a historic feat. The cricketer-turned-umpire will stand in his 50th Test when he walks into the middle of the Lord’s to officiate the second Ashes Test between England and Australia, beginning on June 28. Gaffaney will only be the second Kiwi official to breach the half-century mark in Tests after legendary umpire Billy Bowden, who has officiated 84 Tests during his career. Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza will accompany Gaffaney as the second on-field umpire at the Lord’s.

Speaking about the feat, Gaffaney said, “Reaching 50 Tests is a great honour, and the fact that it will take place in Home of Cricket makes it even more memorable. I feel very lucky," as quoted by the ICC.

Gaffaney further thanked Rodger McHarg, who was his first umpire manager at New Zealand Cricket.

“When I started off as an umpire, McHarg was always there to support, guide, and encourage me on the path I’m on now," he added.

Gaffaney also underlined the support he got from his wife, Sarah, saying, “She has been my biggest supporter and has stuck with me through all the highs and lows."

Chris Gaffaney’s first Test assignment as an umpire came in 2014 when he was named one of the on-field officials during a red-ball clash between Zimbabwe and South Africa. In the following year, he became a part of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. Since then, Gaffaney has served as an official in a number of marquee events including the Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2015 and 2019, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in 2017 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cups in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

During his 9-year-long illustrious umpiring career, Giffaney stood in 77 ODIs and 43 T20Is. He has also been on the panels of several franchise cricket tournaments including the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his previous assignment, the 47-year-old stood in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval in London. English umpire Richard Kettleborough accompanied Gaffaney in the big-ticket game.

