'Umran Malik is Good Enough for Tests': Pace Legend Backs the Jammu Speedster, Calls Him 'Superstar in the Making'

It has been only 9 months since Umran Malik made his international debut for Team India and the experts see him as an important part of the team going forward. The Jammu pacer burst into the scene a couple of IPL seasons ago and since then, his raw pace and knack for picking up wickets regularly have impressed one and all. In IPL 2022, Umran finished with 222 wickets including a five-fer and was among the top wicket-takers of the tournament. His brilliance with the ball landed him in Team India where he is playing a crucial role in the white-ball formats.

So far, Umran has played 8 ODIs and as many T20Is, picking up 13 and 11 wickets respectively. Though he played red-ball cricket for India A in the 2021 South Africa tour, the right-arm quick is yet to make his entry into Test cricket. However, former Australia pace legend Brett Lee believes that the Indian management should fast-track his selection in the Test set-up as well.

“Why not? He is good enough in my opinion. He is a superstar in the making. He has got good pace, got nice action and runs well with a beautiful approach. So yes he can be injected," Lee was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The former Australia pacer, who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket in Doha, spoke about Jasprit Bumrah who has been out of action due to a back injury. He recently went under the knife in New Zealand and is expected to miss a major chuck of cricketing action this year, including the 50-over World Cup at home.

However, Lee believes that Bumrah’s absence won’t make India a weaker side but will surely create a void.

“I wouldn’t say it makes it weak. I would definitely say that it leaves a hole in there. And I mean this as a compliment because he is that good. Bumrah has got a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that worrying back issue for quite some time now. The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action where I think, maybe now in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back," Lee concluded.

