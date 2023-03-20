Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma advised young pace sensation Umran Malik to concentrate only on bowling fast and not take much pressure about leaking runs. Umran came into the limelight in IPL 2021 for his raw pace and he levelled up his game last season by claiming 22 wickets for SRH. He also got an India call-up last year and made his debut against Ireland.

He has played 8 ODIs and 8 T20Is so far and impressed many with his raw pace as he has already bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian in international cricket - 156 kmph. While he clocked 157 kmph in IPL 2022.

Ishant suggested that if Umran has the calibre to bowl 150-160 then he should only concentrate on that and instill fear in the batter’s mind.

“He shouldn’t worry about where the deliveries land. With experience, he will understand. So if he can bowl at 150 or 160, he should concentrate only on that. He should just back himself and should not worry about leaking runs. What is the use of bowling that fast if the batters don’t end up closing their eyes in fear? So someone should tell him and give him the confidence that you have to bowl so fast that batters fail to see it," Ishant said on Cricbuzz show ‘Rise Of New India’.

Veteran glovesman Dinesh Karthik heaped praises on Umran and said he has worked on his consistency when it comes to the length of the ball.

“Umran Malik was the find of the last IPL when it comes to fast bowling for sure. What he brought to the table was extreme pace which India have never had. What I really liked about him is that he has really worked on his consistency in length because when you bowl that fast it becomes really difficult to be consistent with length. He has also been someone who has bowled through the middle of the innings a lot more. The more he bowls in the powerplay and the death, it increases his chance of being in the 2023 World Cup team. And I think he has done that in the T20s," he added.

Karthik further suggested that his growth will be depended on how the captain is going to handle and manage him.

“The key is how he is going to handled. The captain is going to be very very important for him. He is raw compared to other bowlers and doesn’t have that knowledge compared to other bowlers so the captain will play a huge role on how he is managed," he concluded.

