WATCH: Umran Malik's Sensational Comeback Foils KKR's Run Chase, Rinku Singh's Fifty in Vain

With 32 runs required off the final over, the stage seemed absolutely perfect for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh to pull off another mind-boggling win for his side. He had already pulled off a terrific win against Gujarat Titans last week, by smashing 5 consecutive sixes on the last five balls. And the fans expected another juggernaut when they saw him dealing with a similar situation.

But Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik foiled KKR’s chase with a tight final over, conceding just 8 runs. The right-arm quick finally, managed to redeem himself after getting hit for 28 runs in his opening over by KKR skipper Nitish Rana.

Rana had slammed six boundaries off Umran’s first over of the night. Following Nitish’s terrific performance, Umran was taken off the attack. Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram still relied on Umran and he proved his worth by producing a terrific display in the final over of the fixture.

Umran Malik picked up the crucial wicket of Kolkata all-rounder Shardul Thakur on the very first delivery of the final over of the fixture. Umran’s top-notch final over guided Hyderabad to a resounding 23-run win over Kolkata. The 23-year-old ended the match yesterday with figures of 1/36.

Earlier, batting first, Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 228. Hyderabad opening batter Harry Brook came up with a blistering knock to claim his maiden IPL century yesterday. The young English sensation played a fine knock of unbeaten 100 off 55 deliveries for Hyderabad. Later, Abhishek Sharma’s quickfire 32 helped Aiden Markram’s men in securing a solid total. Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell emerged as Kolkata’s star performer in the bowling unit last night after picking up three wickets.

Kolkata failed to get off to a flying start during the run chase after losing three wickets and scoring just 20 runs. Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana produced a magnificent knock of 41-ball 75 but his fearless batting, eventually, went in vain. Rinku Singh also contributed significantly by pulling off a spectacular unbeaten inning of 58. But it was Umran Malik’s brilliance in the final over which made the difference.

The defeat leaves Kolkata in the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Hyderabad, on the other hand, find themselves in the seventh position in the IPL standings.

