UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai Indians could not have asked for a better start to their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign than this. After playing three matches in the inaugural edition of the WPL, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have managed to remain unbeaten. Mumbai Indians will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to four games as they are set to take on an upbeat UP Warriorz side on Sunday. The WPL fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The table-toppers will head into the fixture after getting the better of Delhi Capitals convincingly by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz returned to winning ways in their last match. The Alyssa Healy-led side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets to claim their second win of the season. UP Warriorz currently find themselves at the third spot in the WPL standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s WPL match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 12, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amellia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

