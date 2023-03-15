UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: How to Watch WPL 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take on UP Warriorz for their next assignment in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The much-anticipated battle between Indian star Smriti Mandhana and Australia’s Alyssa Healy is slated to be held on March 15 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The game match is equally crucial for both sides. While the Bangalore-based franchise will eye for their maiden victory of the season, the UP unit will try to come out of their inconsistent tag. With 4 points in four appearances, the Warriorz are now third in the WPL standings. Meanwhile, Bangalore are still placed at the bottom of the table.

The earlier face-off between Bangalore and UP saw the latter unit securing a comfortable 10-wicket victory. Batting first, RCB put up a mere total of 138 runs, which seemed like an everyday task for the Warriorz. Their opening pair of Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy went all guns blazing as they brought the chase down in 13 overs. Captain Alyssa missed the century by just 4 runs, while Devika remained unbeaten at 36. Although, in their last game of the tournament, UP suffered an 8-wicket defeat against high-flying Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of Wednesday’s WPL match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible XIs

UP Warriorz Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

