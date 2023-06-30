USA vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming For World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live on TV, Online

Having missed a berth at the Super Six stage, the United States of America and Ireland will be facing each other in a seventh-place playoff semi-final on Friday. Both sides will be playing for pride at the Takasingha Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe as they have already missed the chance to qualify for the World Cup.

The USA cricket team have had a disappointing campaign in the World Cup Qualifier and they have not been able to register a single win. USA will now desperately be willing to defeat Ireland to register their first win of the tournament.

Ireland, on the other hand, were favourites to at least qualify for the Super Six. The Andrew Balbrine-led side have an experienced player like Paul Stirling who has been with the Irish team for a long time. But they have failed to match the expectations. In their last match, Ireland secured a resounding 138-run win against the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: England 278/4 at Stumps, Trail Australia by 138 Runs

Ireland will now be coming in as favorites in this match. But the USA have nothing to lose and with this mindset they can upset Ireland and register their first win of the competition.

When will the USA vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final between USA vs Ireland will occur on June 30, Friday.

Where will the USA vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final between USA vs Ireland will be played at the Takasingha Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

What time will the USA vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final start?

The World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final between USA vs Ireland will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream the USA vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final?

Fans can live stream USA vs Ireland on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch USA vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final on TV?

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the Probable 11 of Sri USA vs Ireland for their match in the World Cup Qualifier?