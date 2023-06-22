'Usman Khawaja Really Needed to Have a Bit of BazBall Himself': Matthew Hayden Advises AUS Opener

Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden has advised Australia to learn a bit from England’s Bazball approach despite a crucial win in the first Test match. Australia managed to claim a nervy 2-wicket win but they were not able to control the match for a long period of time.

While despite losing the match, England had the upper hand with their attacking brand of cricket.

Hayden talked about England’s mindset referring to Ben Stokes’ post-match comments and advised Australia to learn a bit from it.

“They (England) will only know one way to play now. Stokes really said it in his press conference as well. ‘Look, we didn’t get that result but that’s not going to stop the way that we want to go about our business’. In fact, I reckon Australian cricket can learn a bit from it (BazBall)," Hayden said on SENQ Breakfast.

“It was a brilliant five days. You couldn’t stop watching it," he added.

Hayden pointed out opener Usman Khawaja’s approach in the second innings and he himself said that he is being too critical of the opening batter.

“Even when I think back to Usman’s second innings – and this is being incredibly critical – but there was a time where he really needed to have a bit of BazBall himself and be inspired by it," he added.

The legendary batter said both Khawaja and Cameron Green failed to counter-attack the English bowlers in the chase on Day 5.

“He was really in a situation where he was locking down the run rate and occupying the crease and then you’ve got a young Cameron Green who was doing the same, trying to find his tempo in Test cricket.

While at the same time, Hayden talked highly of David Warner and said his body language was positive which is a big tick, despite not scoring big runs.

“Some of the senior players – Davey Warner a big tick, just his attitude, the way that he was in to the ball, good body language. Usman Khawaja occupying the crease but also could probably find a gear when he has to relieve pressure off some of the other players.