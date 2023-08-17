Uttar Pradesh T20 League to be Held From August 30 to September 16

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association on Thursday announced the launch of its T20 league named ‘UPT20’, to be held from August 30 to September 16.

All matches of the inaugural edition will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The first edition of UPT20 will feature six franchise teams representing different cities of the state, which includes Varanasi, Meerut, Noida, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The franchise auction took place on Wednesday.

“This league is a remarkable opportunity for our young talents to shine and exhibit their skills, propelling Uttar Pradesh to become a reservoir of cricketing prowess for our nation," said Devendra Singh Chauhan, the chairperson of the UPT20.