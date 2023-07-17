Vancouver Knights Look to Reclaim Title for the Upcoming Season of GT20

With top internationals including the likes of South Africa’s Rassie Van Der Dussen, Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran and Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan in the squad, the Vancouver Knights look to have a successful campaign for the new season of the GT20.

The Global T20 Canada Tournament is set to kick off on July 20 at the TD Cricket Arena, Brampton Sports Park

Other formidable opponents include the Mississauga Panthers, Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers and the Surrey Jaguars.

The inaugural edition saw the Knights take the title but only managed to finish as runners-up in the second edition despite a hard-fought encounter against the Winnipeg Hawks.

Head Coach of the Vancouver Knights, Donovan Miller is back with the side for his third season and expressed his eagerness for the tournament.

“We are really excited about the tournament, we recently completed our player draft, and we have a very nice balanced team. The most exciting factor about our team is the mix of the Canadian players we have drafted, many of them featured in our championship-winning team from 2018. I am looking forward to their performance, and looking forward to Brampton and Canada," he said.

Rassie Van Der Dussen who is returning to the franchise has been an integral part of their success till now. He will be featuring for the Knights for the third consecutive season and was amongst the top scorers with over 200 runs in only five games.

The team will also have the second-ranked T20i batter, Mohammed Rizwan. The Pakistani keeper will look to make the big runs as he is also accompanied by Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran.

Another player returning to the franchise is Canadian National, Ravinderpal Singh. He expressed his happiness in returning to the side and hopes to recreate the success from 2018 and learn from some of the best players in the world.

“I am thrilled to be a part of season 3 of Global T20 Canada and in particular the Vancouver Knights. We were the champions of the first season and hopefully, we can repeat that performance. I am also looking forward to playing with superstars like Mohammad Rizwan and Rassie Van Der Dussen to learn from them."