'Very Impressive Debut by Agarkar': Sanjay Manjrekar Impressed with Chief Selector After Clarity in Selection for Asia Cup

Former Indian cricketer and now pundit, Sanjay Manjrekar shared a positive response to the way the Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma went about announcing the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Both were part of a press conference where the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 was announced.

Manjrekar remained impressed with the manner the press conference was conducted to announce the Asia Cup squads. Some of the positives he stated included the clarity behind the selection of each member and there were logical reasons behind each decision taken. He mentioned,"The press conference was a very impressive debut by Ajit Agarkar as chairman of selectors. What I liked is both Rohit and Ajit giving a lot of respect to the people asking the questions. There were a lot of open conversations, no one was scared of trying to reveal something they shouldn’t."

With the announcement of the Asia Cup squad, there were some interesting inclusions, one being the selection of Tilak Varma which makes it his maiden call-up to the Indian ODI side.

But another concern before the announcement was regarding the situation of KL Rahul. Agarkar had mentioned that he had a niggle but it was unrelated to his previous injury. Manjrekar commented, “The answer about KL Rahul was important. A niggle has emerged along with the injury he recovered from, and that’s why they had an extra keeper."

Manjrekar was all praise for the level of detail in which the information was conveyed to the press. He said, “Now that kind of detailed sharing of information is what we need, and I hope they remain candid. Nice articulation of all the decisions that have been taken."

When it comes to the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted by India, Agarkar mentioned that the squad will be based on the ones picked for the Asia Cup. Manjrekar had commented," I think this is the World Cup squad that you’re looking at. Two players will be deleted. There is a chance one of the spinners will be deleted and an extra keeper or maybe a fast bowler. But this is more or less the World Cup squad that we are looking at, barring two players that they would have to leave out."