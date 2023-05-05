Veteran England Pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Veteran England right-arm pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt has announced her retirement from international cricket. Katherine made her England debut in 2004 and played 267 times for her country, taking 335 wickets across all formats.

She was also a member of England’s ODI World Cup wins in 2009 and 2017, apart from a T20 World Cup triumph in 2009 and four Ashes series victories. Katherine ends as the leading wicket-taker for England in both T20Is and ODIs, with 114 and 170 scalps respectively.

“Well, here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I’d never be able to reach this decision but I have and it’s been the hardest one of my life. I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I’ve done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I’ve achieved has gone way beyond that."

“I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat," said Katherine in a statement.

She had earlier announced her retirement from Test cricket and regional cricket, with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) adding that Katherine will continue to play in The Hundred. Her last game for England came in a six-run defeat in the semifinal to South Africa at the Women’s T20 World Cup in February this year.

“It has been a huge honour representing England for so long and I’d like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one. The supporters — you are awesome, without you we wouldn’t be able to do what it is that we love and the atmosphere you guys create is irreplaceable."

“The biggest thanks I have though goes to my family, they are my biggest fans and greatest support without which I wouldn’t have made this journey at all," she added.

Clare Connor, the ECB Deputy Chief Executive Officer and England Women’s Managing Director, who was also Katherine’s first England captain, paid rich tribute to the retiring seamer. “Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and women’s cricket in particular. She has been an unbelievable role model, giving us everything she has for nearly 20 years."

“When cricketers retire, we rightly celebrate their skills, their runs and wickets, their records and accolades. But what Katherine has given the game of cricket extends far beyond those things. Her most powerful impact has been through her human qualities - through her passion to take our sport forward, her care for her teammates, her desire to always come back better and stronger despite significant injury setbacks."

“Through the time she has spent with fans, signing autographs, having her photograph taken with so many girls and boys who have been inspired by her. Many of those children will have watched Katherine play over the years and will have been inspired to start playing themselves. That’s an incredibly powerful legacy of which she should be so proud."

“Katherine began her career in a completely different era from the one we are in now and we owe her a debt of gratitude for the part she has played in progressing our game, raising standards and bringing a new audience to women’s cricket."

“She is quite simply a legend of our sport and I’d like to extend my thanks and the thanks of everyone at the ECB and across the game to her. We wish her all the best as she steps away from a remarkable international cricket career."

