Viacom 18 Bags BCCI TV, Digital Media Rights for India for Five Years

Viacom 18 has won the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s TV and digital rights. After bagging IPL digital rights last season, Viacom 18 hit the ball out of the park this time by bagging both TV and digital rights of Indian cricket team bilateral matches in India for five years.

Viacom 18 has signed a five-year deal with BCCI for a massive Rs 5963 crore. The broadcasting giant bagged the rights for 88 games over the course of five years in an agreement that concludes in March 2028 as they will pay BCCI INR 67.76 crore per game.

The agreement will commence with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also shared the news about the new agreement and wrote on X: Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans.

“Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Disney’s US$3.04B bid for ICC (TV & digital) last year meant, they had committed to pay approx Rs 134 crore per match (only for the Indian market) for a total of 179 matches over four years.

Zee-Sony combined bought into 50% of that investment, and took TV rights while Disney kept digital.

Earlier this month, the BCCI officially released the tender invites from reputed entities regarding the media rights for the BCCI international and domestic matches.