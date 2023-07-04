Victoria Police Takes A Cheeky Dig At Jonny Bairstow Over Controversial Ashes Dismissal

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in an odd fashion during the second Ashes Test. The manner in which Bairstow was sent back to the dressing room triggered a huge row. Taking a sly dig at Bairstow, the official Twitter handle of the Victoria Police department has now shared a funny post.

The photo shared on Twitter, was edited with Bairstow seen out of the crease and a traffic light on top of the screen indicating a red stop sign for the pedestrians.

“We’d like to thank Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the dangers of stepping over the crease before you’re given the green light," the tweet read.

The post went viral in no time and social media users praised Victoria Police for their sense of humour.

“This is funny but good message," commented one person.

“Well played, Victoria Police, well played," read another response.

“Nicely done," wrote another Twitter user.

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also shared his stand on Jonny Bairstow’s highly contentious dismissal in the second innings of the Lord’s Test.

“The PM agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did," Sunak’s spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes had also expressed his displeasure over the way Jonny Bairstow was dismissed. “I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no," Stokes had told BBC.