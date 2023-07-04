Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Victoria Police Takes A Cheeky Dig At Jonny Bairstow Over Controversial Ashes Dismissal

Taking a sly dig at Bairstow, the official Twitter handle of Victoria Police has now shared a funny post

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 23:54 IST

Australia

After the controversy regarding Bairstow's dismissal in the Ashes, the Victoria Police Department came up with a funny way to educate the public.
After the controversy regarding Bairstow's dismissal in the Ashes, the Victoria Police Department came up with a funny way to educate the public.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in an odd fashion during the second Ashes Test. The manner in which Bairstow was sent back to the dressing room triggered a huge row. Taking a sly dig at Bairstow, the official Twitter handle of the Victoria Police department has now shared a funny post.

The photo shared on Twitter, was edited with Bairstow seen out of the crease and a traffic light on top of the screen indicating a red stop sign for the pedestrians.

“We’d like to thank Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the dangers of stepping over the crease before you’re given the green light," the tweet read.

The post went viral in no time and social media users praised Victoria Police for their sense of humour.

“This is funny but good message," commented one person.

“Well played, Victoria Police, well played," read another response.

“Nicely done," wrote another Twitter user.

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also shared his stand on Jonny Bairstow’s highly contentious dismissal in the second innings of the Lord’s Test.

“The PM agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did," Sunak’s spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes had also expressed his displeasure over the way Jonny Bairstow was dismissed. “I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no," Stokes had told BBC.

    • The second Test of the Ashes concluded with Australia clinching a win by 43 runs. Chasing a target of 371, the English cricket team were bowled out for 327. Opening batter Ben Duckett once again failed to score a hundred after being dismissed for 83.

    Ben Stokes came up with a resilient knock of 155 in the second innings. However, the Aussies were able to dismiss Stokes in the 73rd over. Pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up the most crucial wicket of the innings, dismissing the English captain to put his side on the driver’s seat. The 43-run defeat leaves England trailing 2-0 in the series. The third Test will start on July 6 in Headingley.

