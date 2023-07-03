Old Video of England Coach Brendon McCullum 'Caught' Doing a Jonny Bairstow-Like Run Out | WATCH

England star Jonny Bairstow was dismissed under controversial circumstances on Day 5 of the second Test in the 5-match Ashes series against Australia at the Lord’s in London on Sunday.

Even as Australia won by 43 runs, all the talk and focus on Bairstow’s ‘run out’.

Jonny Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green and wandered from his crease to talk with England skipper Ben Stokes. He thought the umpires called “Over," meaning the ball was dead. Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball into his wickets and Bairstow was out stumped, fairly.

But he couldn’t believe it and Stokes was livid, believing Australia captain Pat Cummins should have withdrawn the decision to somehow be sporting.

England’s Stuart Broad, the batsman who came in after Bairstow’s exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: “That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that."

Broad also told Australia captain Pat Cummins: “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket".

Veteran paceman Broad mockingly tapped his bat in his crease after each delivery to ensure he didn’t depart the same way as Bairstow.

“Do I want to win in that manner?" Stokes posed. “The answer for me is no."

The crowd erupted, accusing the Australians in chants. One was, “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, cheat, cheat, cheat."

Members in the Lord’s Pavilion, the most exclusive part of the ground, confronted the Australia team as they walked through the historic Long Room to get to their dressing room at lunch.

On social media, an old video of England head coach Brendon McCullum being involved in a similar incident went viral.

In a test match in 2005, between New Zealand and Zimbabwe, McCullum had inflicted a similar dismissal on Chris Mpofu, when he had left his crease to congratulate his teammate Blessing Mahwire on scoring a fifty.

