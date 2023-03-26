Vikram Rathour Turns 54: A Look at Former Cricketer's Stint as India Batting Coach

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIKRAM RATHOUR: One can certainly debate about Team India’s performance under batting coach Vikram Rathour but there should hardly be any doubt about the Jalandhar-born’s role in guiding the national side to innumerable historic wins. Rathour was appointed as Indian batting coach in 2019.

Prior to his Team India role, Rathour had handled managerial duties for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit. He also had a spell with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Rathour took over as India’s batting coach from former India batter Sanjay Bangar four years back. He was, initially, appointed for a span of two years. Rathour, in his first stint as India batting coach, served till the 2021 T20 World Cup. He had re-applied for the role in 2021.

In international cricket, Vikram Rathour represented India in six Tests and seven ODIs. In first-class cricket, Rathour has scored 11473 runs after playing 146 games.

As Vikram Rathour celebrates his 54th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his sting as Team India batting coach:

In his first assignment, Vikram Rathour had to face South African challenge in September 2019. After playing out a 1-1 draw in the T20I series, India whitewashed the Proteas 3-0 in the Tests. Rathour capped off the year 2019 on a sublime note with victories against Bangladesh and West Indies. Vikram Rathour’s most remarkable triumph occurred next year during India’s tour of Australia. India clinched a memorable 2-1 win Down Under. India, under the tutelage of Rathour, had secured their first Test win at the Gabba during that tour. It also turned out to be Australia’s first defeat at the venue since 1988. Later that year, India had clinched a sensational 2-1 lead over England in Test series on English soil. Team India, however, later squandered the lead after enduring a defeat in the fifth Test match of the series in July last year. India’s performance, during Vikram Rathour’s tenure, at the ICC events might not have been quite impressive but the Men in Blue did manage to put up a tremendous show in bilateral series on home soil. India, under batting coach Rathour, registered a sensational feat of remaining unbeaten in 25 series across all formats in their own backyard.

