Vinoo Mankad Birth Anniversary: Why is Mankading in Cricket Named After India’s All-Rounder?

VINOO MANKAD BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Vinoo Mankad was an Indian cricketer who is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Indian cricket. He was born on April 12, 1917, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and passed away on August 21, 1978, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mankad was a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 1946 and went on to play in 44 Test matches, scoring 2,109 runs at an average of 31.47 and taking 162 wickets at an average of 32.32. One of Mankad’s most famous performances was during India’s tour of England in 1952, where he scored 72 runs in the first innings of the first Test at Headingley and took 5 wickets for 196 runs in England’s first innings.

Mankad’s all-round skills were crucial to India’s early success in Test cricket, and he remains one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. In 1962, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors, for his contributions to cricket.

WHY IS MANKADING NAMED AFTER VINOO MANKAD?

The term “Mankading" is named after Vinoo Mankad because of an incident that occurred during India’s tour of Australia in 1947-48. In the second Test match of the series, Mankad ran out Bill Brown, the Australian opening batsman, at the non-striker’s end as he was backing up before the ball was bowled.

The incident caused controversy, with some Australian players and fans criticizing Mankad for being unsportsmanlike. However, the laws of cricket at the time allowed for such a dismissal, and the decision was ultimately upheld.

In the years that followed, the term “Mankading" came to be used to describe the act of running out a non-striking batsman who is backing up before the ball is bowled. While the dismissal is still legal under the laws of cricket, it is often considered controversial and against the spirit of the game.

Despite the controversy surrounding the dismissal, Vinoo Mankad is still widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in Indian cricket history, and his name continues to be associated with this particular method of dismissal.

VINOO MANKAD BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS

He is the only cricketer to have batted in all eleven positions in a Test match, which he did during India’s tour of West Indies in 1953. Mankad was the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings, achieving the feat against England in 1946. He was the first Indian cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in an innings in the same Test match. He achieved this feat against England at Lord’s in 1952. Mankad was the first Indian to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in Test cricket. He was part of India’s first Test victory against England, which came in Chennai (then Madras) in 1952. Mankad was instrumental in India’s first series win overseas, which came against Pakistan in 1952-53. He scored 223 runs and took 34 wickets in the series. In domestic cricket, Mankad played for Bombay (now Mumbai) and helped the team win the Ranji Trophy several times. He scored 11,167 runs and took 530 wickets in his first-class career.

