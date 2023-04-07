'Vintage RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Wrath of Trolls After Crushing Defeat Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced the wrath of trolls after a crushing 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match started on the right note for Royal Challengers Bangalore as David Willey castled Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh on back-to-back deliveries in the second over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a sensible 57-run knock while Nitish Rana and Andre Russell were dismissed cheaply for 1 and 0 respectively.

Coming in at No 7, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33).

While Faf du Plessis and Co. failed to last the distance and were bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing nine wickets between themselves.

The fans on Twitter slammed RCB left, right and center after their crushing defeat.

Chasing the massive target, star RCB openers Virat Kohli (21) and Faf du Plessis (23) were off to a solid 44-run stand but Sunil Narine broke it by dismissing the former Bangalore captain. Du Plessis was castled by Varun Chakaravarthy in the next over and RCB failed to recover after that.

Kolkata’s three mystery spinners — Varun Chakaravarthy (4/15), Sunil Narine (2/16) and debutant Suyash Sharma (3/30) took nine wickets between themselves to bamboozle the RCB batters and bowl them out for 123 in 17.4 overs.

Six RCB batters failed to get the double-digit mark against Knight Riders.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 in 20 overs (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 all out in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21; Varun Chakaravarthy 4/15, Suyash Sharma 3/30) by 81 runs

