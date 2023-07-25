Ravindra Jadeja Yawning as Rain Washes Out Day 5 of IND vs WI 2nd Test Sums up The Mood

The second and final Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw after rain played the spoilsport on the last day of the contest. Not a single ball was bowled and the players of the two teams kept waiting sitting in the dressing room hoping for the conditions to improve.

The cricketers had no choice but to wait and relax sitting in the dressing room.

A screengrab of India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja talking on the phone has gone viral on social media.

Busy on the phone, Jadeja could be seen yawning while playing with a slipper in his hands.

The moment summed up the day that was.

https://twitter.com/mufaddal_ vohra/status/1683554750858420229

West Indies were 76 for 2 in their 4th innings at the end of Day 4 and going into Day 5 India needed 8 wickets to win the match.

With two ace spinners in Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in addition to impressive Mohammed Siraj, India were fancying their chances of getting the hosts bowled out.

After fine efforts for four consecutive days which saw twin fifties from the captain Rohit Sharma, a century in his 500th game from Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul by Siraj, India would’ve been disappointed with the result.

Though the match resulted in a draw after the washout, India won the series 1-0 thanks to the victory in the first Test in Dominica.

Siraj was named player of the match for his great bowling performance in the first innings. Siraj picked up 5 wickets for 60 runs in 23.4 overs.

With this performance, he earned the right-arm pacer earned his first such award in Tests.