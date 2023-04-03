'The Golden Lion Shining Through': RCB Players Celebrate Big Win Over MI by Singing Team Anthem

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli played impressive knocks to guide their side to a win over five-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Du Plessis not only led his side from the front but the Pretoria-born was also seen piloting Bangalore’s energetic celebration following a superb start to IPL 2023.

RCB shared a video in which Du Plessis could be seen in full swing during the post-match celebration.

Du Plessis, along with Kohli and other victorious Bangalore cricketers, were heard singing the team anthem.

“RCB v MI: dressing room victory celebration captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song. Here’s more from last night’s win against MI," read the caption.

Garnering more than 90k views, the clip went viral in no time.

Showing his fervent support for RCB, a fan wrote, “RCB deserved this victory. They played a near-perfect game. Top-notch fielding, excellent bowling and brilliant batting. What a day for RCB what a homecoming. Hope RCB continue this. Virat Kohli deserves an IPL more than anything. Come on RCB."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another fan commented, “So, let’s stand together and cheer our team on with all the energy and enthusiasm that we possess. Let’s make this season a memorable one for RCB and for us as fans. Go RCB!"

A user urged all RCB fans to chant the team anthem at the venue. “It’s time for fans also to learn the team song and chant it at the stadium," the comment read.

Coming back to the game, batting first, MI registered a competitive total of 171/7.

RCB spinner Karn Sharma emerged as his side’s top bowler with two wickets to his name.

Bangalore’s run chase got off to a flying start after their opening batters- Kohli and du Plessis - put up an excellent stand of 148 in 14.5 overs. While skipper Du Plessis scored 73 off 43 deliveries, Kohli remained unbeaten on 82.

Kohli also struck the winning shot of the contest.

