Viral Video Of MS Dhoni Limping Raises Concerns Over His Fitness Status

Chennai Super Kings fans had to endure a couple of blows last week. First, they suffered a close defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals at home. And then head coach Stephen Fleming’s press interaction after the game was no less startling.

Fleming, during the presser, conveyed that Chennai skipper MS Dhoni is “nursing a knee injury."

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The injury update soon created a buzz on social media. Triggering speculations about Dhoni’s uncertain future in the IPL, a video has now gone viral on Twitter.

In the clip, the legendary skipper is apparently seen limping while boarding a bus. The video, quite understandably, became a big talking point and many fans wanted to know more.

Advertisement

While a section of social media felt that Dhoni should take rest immediately, others suggested that he is still fit enough to showcase his exploits.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

One crestfallen fan felt that Mahi is going to make his final IPL appearance this time.

Some advised it’s time that Dhoni should be rested for a few games.

Advertisement

This Twitter user, however, believes that Dhoni can still continue to enthrall his fans with his power-packed batting.

Advertisement

Lavishing praise on the World Cup-winning skipper, this person wrote, “The captain and his dedication are inspiring."

With 21 runs needed to win off the final over against RR, Dhoni slammed two sixes off Sandeep Sharma. However, CSK fell agonisingly short of the target by three runs.

Chasing a target of 176, Chennai Super Kings lost their opening batter- Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over of the contest. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

With two wins and as many defeats, Chennai currently claim the sixth spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

After suffering a defeat in the season-opener, the four-time IPL winners did script a resounding comeback by recording two back-to-back victories.

In their next match, Chennai Super Kings will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here